AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC ended its three-game losing streak Wednesday night and will now appear in the Major League Soccer playoffs — but it wasn’t the only streak that caught fans’ attention.

A man streaked naked across the field at the end of the game. Viewers shared some footage with KXAN, which has been blurred below.

It is currently unclear what charges, if any, have been made against the person. Security personnel tackled and escorted the person from the field with pants to cover themselves up.

Under Austin FC’s ticket policy, “entering the field of play is prohibited and considered trespassing.”

Streaking is one of many challenges sports arenas’ security personnel have dealt with for years. During the 2021 Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a man received a misdemeanor trespassing charge for running naked onto the field during the fourth quarter.

Under Texas Penal Code, criminal trespassing is defined as a Class B misdemeanor, with convicted violators liable for up to 180 days in jail and a maximum $2,000 fine.

There are also state penalties for being naked in public, but those vary depending on the act and intent.

Indecent exposure is defined by Texas Penal Code as exposing one’s genitals “with intent to arouse or gratify” someone sexually. It also applies if someone “is reckless about whether another [person] is present who will be offended or alarmed by his act.”

Indecent exposure is classified as a Class B misdemeanor and can carry up to six months in jail and up to $2,000 in fines.

Public lewdness is a more severe penalty and is defined as sexual acts between one or more persons in a public place. These acts are Class A misdemeanor violations and are eligible for up to one year in jail and a maximum of $4,000 in fines.