Statement win in Minnesota moves Austin FC near top of Western Conference standings

Austin FC

by: Chris Bils, The Striker Texas

Posted: / Updated:

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (The Striker Texas) — From the moment lineups were released, Josh Wolff made it clear he was sending a statement to Minnesota United FC.

By around 9 p.m. CT on Saturday night at Allianz Field, his message had been received by the entirety of Major League Soccer. On the road or at home, Austin FC isn’t messing around.

A 1-0 victory, punctuated by the two most discussed additions to the lineup — Diego Fagúndez and Jared Stroud — combining for the winning goal.

The team arrived in Minnesota mid-afternoon with one win to its name, and left town before midnight having risen to third place in the Western Conference.

You can read the full story at The Striker Texas.

Austin FC Upcoming Games

 

  • May 9 at Sporting Kansas City
  • May 15 at LA Galaxy
  • May 23 at Nashville SC
  • May 29 at Seattle Sounders FC
  • June 19 vs. San Jose Earthquakes (home opener)

