Statement win in Minnesota moves Austin FC near top of Western Conference standings

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (The Striker Texas) — From the moment lineups were released, Josh Wolff made it clear he was sending a statement to Minnesota United FC.

By around 9 p.m. CT on Saturday night at Allianz Field, his message had been received by the entirety of Major League Soccer. On the road or at home, Austin FC isn’t messing around.

A 1-0 victory, punctuated by the two most discussed additions to the lineup — Diego Fagúndez and Jared Stroud — combining for the winning goal.

The team arrived in Minnesota mid-afternoon with one win to its name, and left town before midnight having risen to third place in the Western Conference.

