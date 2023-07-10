AUSTIN (KXAN) — For months, Austin was without a full-time sporting director. On June 30, the team announced the hiring of Rodolfo Borrell, and he met with the media at an introductory press conference Monday.

“We set out the very ambitious goal of finding one the great global soccer talents,” said Austin FC owner Anthony Precourt. “In [Rodolfo], we found our man.”

Borrell comes to Austin after nearly a decade with the most dominant club in the world, Manchester City in the English Premier League. He served as the club’s global technical director and then the first team’s assistant coach.

“Trying to influence in a good way, not imposing,” said Borrell on what he plans on bringing to Austin FC. “Trying to bring all the knowledge and experience that I have gathered at my almost 30 years at the top level of clubs.”

Borrell, who has also worked at FC Barcelona and Liverpool, just arrived in Austin over the weekend and is settling in. While not totally familiar with the ins and outs of the roster, Borrell has been watching a lot of Verde and Black matches.

“I think we are quite happy with the roster that we have,” said Borrell. “The team is doing great recently. I think we’re playing a good way and we are getting momentum.”

Precourt spoke about not expecting Borrell to be able to help much during this second transfer window that opened up last week.

Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff opened up a bit before the announcement of Borrell regarding the difficulty of having more duties since the departure of previous Sporting Director Claudio Reyna. To have someone fill that role now is big for the club.

“There’s been a lot on [Senior Vice President of Player Personnel Sean Rubio] and Josh’s plate and they welcome [Rodolfo],” said Precourt. “One trait of [Rodolfo’s], this guy is a workhorse. He’s very intellectually rigorous.”

Borrell comes to Austin with both front office and coaching experience. The Barcelona native made it very clear Monday that he has no intentions of working his way into coaching with Austin.

“The fact that Josh is actually the head coach was one of the key factors on me deciding on taking this opportunity,” said Borrell. “I think we have the right guy. We have the right staff.”

Borrell, who will focus a lot on all Austin FC teams from the academy to the big club, won’t have to wait long to see the top group in action. The Verde and Black will play Wednesday night at Vancouver before returning home Saturday to Q2 Stadium for a match with Kansas City.