Sorry, McConaughey – the seats at Q2 Stadium are the coolest thing about Austin FC

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The seats at Q2 Stadium are the coolest thing about Austin FC’s new home.

Yes, even cooler than Matthew McConaughey.

That’s because nearly a third of seats at the stadium are breathable mesh seats designed to keep fans comfortable and cool during the Central Texas summer.

Breathable mesh seats have been installed at Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium (Picture: KXAN)

“The breathable mesh seating products are special because when it gets warm, as it is prone to do in Austin, those seats do not get as warm as your traditional seats,” Austin FC president Andy Loughnane said.

The club has installed about 6,000 of the breathable seats at Q2 Stadium, he said.

Loughnane also explained the science behind the seats.

“Traditional seats during the day could get as high as 50 degrees above outdoor air temperature,” he said. “The breathable mesh seats get about 5 degrees above the outdoor air temperature.”

Austin FC has 10 home games between June and August this season. None of those games will start any earlier than 7 p.m., but it’s still highly likely that Austin FC will play during some hot evenings.

“We’re going to start almost all of our matches at 8 p.m. CT to mitigate that warmth as it is,” Loughnane added, “but on those occasions where we do have an afternoon event, those breathable mesh seats will be a pretty big advantage for those who are sitting in those seats.”

Additionally, the corners of Q2 Stadium are open by design, allowing wind to travel through the stadium for a much-needed cool breeze.