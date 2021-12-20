SIGNING: Austin FC adds veteran MLS midfielder on free agent deal

Minnesota United midfielder Ethan Finlay celebrates after scoring a goal during the first half of the team’s MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Alex Goodlett)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC is adding an MLS veteran to strengthen its 2022 roster, announcing the signing of former Minnesota United midfielder Ethan Finlay Monday.

Finlay, 31, agreed to a two-year guaranteed deal with the Verde and Black. The 10-year professional is well-versed in MLS competition with 245 appearances, recording 49 goals and 42 assists.

“My family and I are excited to be joining Austin FC and experience all that the great city of Austin has to offer,” said Finlay. “I have always respected and admired Claudio and Josh throughout their careers, so a chance to be a part of this organization was something I could not pass up. I hope to bring leadership and a winning culture to this young but prolific club.”

Finlay spent the last four and a half seasons with Minnesota where he scored 19 goals in 95 appearances.

“Ethan is a very strong addition to the Club,” said Austin FC Sporting Director Claudio Reyna. “He possesses quality and experience, both of which will be valuable as we continue to grow and improve heading in to 2022. We can’t wait to welcome him to Austin.”

Current Austin FC roster (2022)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Will Pulisic, Brad Stuver, Andrew Tarbell

DEFENDERS (6): Julio Cascante, Freddy Kleemann, Hector Jimenez, Žan Kolmanič, Nick Lima, Jhohan Romaña

MIDFIELDERS (8): Ethan Finlay, Cecilio Domínguez, Diego Fagundez, Daniel Pereira, Tomás Pochettino, Alex Ring, Ulises Segura, Owen Wolff

FORWARDS (6): Moussa Djitté, Sebastián Driussi, McKinze Gaines, Jon Gallagher, Danny Hoesen, Rodney Redes