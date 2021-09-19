Second-half collapse dooms Austin FC in fifth straight loss

San Jose Earthquakes defender Marcos Johan López, far left, heads in a goal against Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver (41) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC gave up three unanswered goals in the second half to blow a 3-1 halftime lead and lose 4-3.

Captain Alex Ring led the offensive onslaught in the first half, but hand ball in the box led to the game-tying penalty kick, and he later got a a red card after a second yellow card.

It’s Austin’s fifth loss in a row. They’re now firmly in last place in the Western Conference standings, seven points back of Houston.

Javier Lopez leveled the score for San Jose with the penalty kick, and then the scored the game-winner in the 63rd minute off his own rebound.

Ring was the spark for Austin in the first half. With Moussa Djitte getting his first start for the Live Oaks, Ring found him early on, sending a pass to him that Djitte shot on goal. While the initial effort was blocked, designated player Sebastian Driussi was there to finish the play with a goal off the rebound for a 1-0 just six minutes into the match.

The Quakes tied it up at 1-1 in the 17th minute, but Austin regained the lead thanks to a Jon Gallagher’s goal on an assist from Ring.

The Captain then extended the lead right before halftime with a strike from 24 yards out to take a 3-1 lead into the break.

The bottom fell out in the second half. San Jose scored in the 49th minute to pull within a goal. Then, VAR review confirmed a hand ball by Alex Ring while trying to clear out a free kick, which led to Lopez’s first goal on a penalty kick.

Keeper Brad Stuver, who given a yellow card for a hard shove on a San Jose player after a scuffle following a Quakes goal earlier in the match, guessed correctly on the penalty kick to get a hand on the ball, but he still wasn’t able to stop it.

Five minutes later, Lopez ripped a shot from nearly 30 yards out that Stuver saved, but Lopez got his own rebound just inside the box and on his second attempt, managed to get it past Stuver for what proved to be the game-winning goal.

Austin still try to stop its current five-match slide next Sunday when the LA Galaxy visit Q2 to wrap up a three-game homestand for the Oaks.