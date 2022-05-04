AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC midfielder Sebastian Driussi was voted MLS Player of the Month for April. Driussi scored four of his league-leading seven goals in April. On Saturday, Driussi scored the deciding goal in the Verde and Black’s 2-1 win at Houston.

Additionally, Druissi has three assists, giving him an MLS-best 10 goal contributions. Driussi has scored in each of Austin FC’s last three away matches.

Austin FC is currently in second place in the Western Conference with 20 points, one behind LAFC and four ahead of Sunday’s opponent at Q2 Stadium LA Galaxy.

“We’ve talked about the onset, this is about being in front of our fans, being aggressive when we can,” said head coach Josh Wolff. “LA Galaxy is a good opponent, they’ll also want to put their stamp on the game, how we manage the game is something we talk about a lot. We’ve got two LA teams three times in the coming weeks, so it will provide some challenges but we look forward to the opportunity.”

Following Sunday’s match, Austin FC will play at Real Salt Lake on May 14, then on the road against LAFC on Wednesday, May 18. The trip to Los Angeles will also be Austin’s first mid-week MLS match of the season.

Verde is back home on May 22 against Orlando City before closing the busy month at LA Galaxy on May 29.