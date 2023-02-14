AUSTIN (KXAN) — The engine in Austin FC’s goal-scoring machine last season will churn for a few more seasons.

Midfielder Sebastian Driussi, last year’s Major League Soccer MVP runner-up and catalyst in Verde’s historic playoff run, signed a three-year contract with a club option for a fourth year to keep the Argentine in Austin through the 2026 season.

Driussi scored 22 goals last season to rank second in MLS and chipped in seven assists for 29 goal contributions. He came through in the MLS Cup playoffs with three goals in three matches to help lead the team to the Western Conference finals and the franchise’s first-ever playoff appearance.

At a news conference officially announcing the signing, Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff said there was “worldwide interest” from teams to offer Driussi competing contracts, but in the end, Driussi loves Austin and wanted to stay.

“We have an ownership that’s pretty ambitious, and he was honest with us where he wanted to be,” Wolff said. “(Austin FC owner) Anthony Precourt made it a real emphasis in the offseason to get this contract done and get the club’s commitment to him. It happened pretty quickly.”

The terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, but every year the MLS Players Association publishes player contract data and makes it publically available. It was last updated in September 2022, and Driussi was guaranteed around $2.3 million in salary. Once those figures are updated, his new yearly salary will be confirmed, but it has been reported that the new deal will make him one of MLS’ highest-paid players.

“I’m delighted to sign a new contract with Austin FC,” Driussi said. “This Club and community have made Austin feel like home for my family and me. I have big ambitions here both personally and for the team, and I’m excited to work with my teammates, Josh, and the staff to achieve them.”

Driussi was named the franchise’s first-ever all-star last season and was an 11-time selection to the MLS Team of the Week last year along with being named MLS player of the month twice.

“His work ethic is incredible,” Wolff said. “He’s a humble, hungry person, and his quality and charisma are always on display.”

Austin FC begins its third season in MLS on Feb. 25 against St. Louis City FC at Q2 Stadium.