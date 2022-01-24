ROSTER RECAP: Austin FC signs ‘natural leader’ defender to 2-year deal

Austin FC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Partizan’s Zoran Tosic, left, duels for the ball with Molde’s Ruben Gabrielsen during the Europa League qualifying play-off first leg soccer match between Partizan and Molde at the Partizan stadium in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC may be close to finishing out its 2022 roster after signing Norwegian international defenseman Ruben Gabrielsen, the club announced Monday.

Gabrielsen, 29, is a center back who was a team captain for Molde FC in Norway before joining France’s Toulouse FC in January 2020. Gabrielsen made 50 appearances in France’s Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 before being loaned to FC Copenhagen in August 2021. Gabrielsen returned to Toulouse in December.

Austin FC signed Gabrielsen to a two-year contract with an option for the 2024 season.

“It’s a privilege to have the opportunity to join Austin FC and play at Q2 Stadium,” Gabrielsen said in a team release. “It’s an ambitious club, in a great city, with the best support in Major League Soccer. I can’t wait to contribute.”

Austin FC says Gabrielsen is known for his technical ability, athleticism and leadership.

“Ruben is a natural leader and has all the physical attributes of a top-level center back in Major League Soccer,” said Austin FC Sporting Director Claudio Reyna. “We look forward to welcoming him and his family to Austin. He’ll be a great addition to the team.” 

Current Austin FC roster (2022)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Will Pulisic, Brad Stuver, Andrew Tarbell

DEFENDERS (8): Julio Cascante, Freddy Kleemann, Žan Kolmanič, Nick Lima, Jhohan Romaña, Kipp Keller, Carlos Asensio, Ruben Gabrielsen

MIDFIELDERS (12): Cecilio Domínguez, Diego Fagundez, Tomas Pochettino (on loan), Daniel Pereira, Alex Ring, Ulises Segura, Owen Wolff, Ethan Finlay, Owen Wolff, Jhojan Valencia, Hector Jimenez, Michael Knapp

FORWARDS (6): Moussa Djitté, Sebastián Driussi, Jon Gallagher, Danny Hoesen, Rodney Redes, Maximiliano Urruti

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Austin FC Upcoming Games

 

  • Oct. 30 at FC Dallas
  • Nov. 3 vs. Sporting KC
  • Nov. 7 at Portland

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss