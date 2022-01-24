ROSTER RECAP: Austin FC signs ‘natural leader’ defender to 2-year deal

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC may be close to finishing out its 2022 roster after signing Norwegian international defenseman Ruben Gabrielsen, the club announced Monday.
Gabrielsen, 29, is a center back who was a team captain for Molde FC in Norway before joining France’s Toulouse FC in January 2020. Gabrielsen made 50 appearances in France’s Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 before being loaned to FC Copenhagen in August 2021. Gabrielsen returned to Toulouse in December.
Austin FC signed Gabrielsen to a two-year contract with an option for the 2024 season.
“It’s a privilege to have the opportunity to join Austin FC and play at Q2 Stadium,” Gabrielsen said in a team release. “It’s an ambitious club, in a great city, with the best support in Major League Soccer. I can’t wait to contribute.”
Austin FC says Gabrielsen is known for his technical ability, athleticism and leadership.
“Ruben is a natural leader and has all the physical attributes of a top-level center back in Major League Soccer,” said Austin FC Sporting Director Claudio Reyna. “We look forward to welcoming him and his family to Austin. He’ll be a great addition to the team.”
Current Austin FC roster (2022)
GOALKEEPERS (3): Will Pulisic, Brad Stuver, Andrew Tarbell
DEFENDERS (8): Julio Cascante, Freddy Kleemann, Žan Kolmanič, Nick Lima, Jhohan Romaña, Kipp Keller, Carlos Asensio, Ruben Gabrielsen
MIDFIELDERS (12): Cecilio Domínguez, Diego Fagundez, Tomas Pochettino (on loan), Daniel Pereira, Alex Ring, Ulises Segura, Owen Wolff, Ethan Finlay, Owen Wolff, Jhojan Valencia, Hector Jimenez, Michael Knapp
FORWARDS (6): Moussa Djitté, Sebastián Driussi, Jon Gallagher, Danny Hoesen, Rodney Redes, Maximiliano Urruti