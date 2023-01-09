AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two storied soccer franchises from Mexico and South America will take the pitch at Q2 Stadium on Tuesday to give local soccer fans a taste of international play before Austin FC gets its preseason started.

River Plate, one of the most successful clubs in Argentina, takes on Liga MX’s CF Monterrey at 8 p.m. in Austin. CF Monterrey completed a continental treble in 2019-2020, becoming only the second Mexican club in history to do so by winning Liga MX, Copa MX and the CONCACAF Champions League.

It’s the first of three friendlies for River Plate as it prepares for the upcoming season in Argentina’s top division while CF Monterrey has already played a match in the Liga MX Clausura season, losing to Guadalajara 1-0 on Jan. 7. River Plate plays three friendlies stateside with the remaining two after Tuesday in Miami and Orlando before it begins the Argentine Primera Division schedule Jan. 28.

River Plate has dominated its domestic division, winning the Argentine Primera title 37 times. They’ve won the Argentine national cup 14 times and the Copa Libertadores four times, and it’s the former club of Austin FC star midfielder Sebastian Driussi. Driussi scored 29 goals for River Plate over three seasons and 102 appearances.

Before he was transferred to Fortaleza in Brazil earlier this offseason, Austin FC loaned Tomas Pochettino to River Plate for the 2022 season. He scored a goal in 20 appearances while he was there.

CF Monterrey has won five titles in Liga MX, five CONCACAF Champions League titles and finished third in the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup.