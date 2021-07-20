Rested and Ready: Austin FC returns to action this week to prepare for Seattle

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When Austin FC returns to the pitch at Q2 Stadium Thursday night against Seattle, nine days will have passed since their previous match, the friendly with Tigres UANL.

In that time, the club has been resting while several players continue to deal with injuries and fatigue.

Head Coach Josh Wolff believes the break has been good for his team, especially after an extremely active June and early July.

“We’ve worked a good bit on certain aspects of our game and I think there’s been really good progress and good understanding from the players,” Wolff said. “The last couple of weeks has been good for us.”

That sentiment was repeated by midfielder Alex Ring, who noted that he was dealing with a nagging injury and the time off allowed him to heal, in addition to other benefits.

“I think I played the last four games with an ankle issue that didn’t let me really train and the games… it was painful and now I’ve got a little bit of time off and I feel much better than I did before,” Ring said. “It was nice to get away and calm down for a little bit, spend some time with family and friends so I think all in all everyone is pretty happy.”

Even with the break, health is still an issue. Notably, players like Nick Lima, Jon Gallagher and Danny Pereira are still dealing with their respective injuries and may not play against Seattle.

In late June, the club signed Moussa Djitté, a forward from Senegal who played for Grenoble in France’s Ligue 2. He is still not available and will not play against the Sounders.

Wolff notes that he hopes the club’s new striker will be available by the Vancouver match July 28th.

Austin FC will host Seattle Thursday night at Q2 Stadium, the match will begin at 8:30pm. You can watch the action on ESPN.