Q2 Stadium capacity for USWNT game, first Austin FC home match to be revealed Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — City officials will reveal how many Austin FC fans will be allowed inside Q2 Stadium for the team’s first home game in a press conference Monday morning.

The 20,500-seat stadium will officially open on June 16 when the U.S. women’s team plays Nigeria in a friendly. Three days later, Austin FC will play its first match at the new stadium against the San Jose Earthquakes.

On Monday, Mayor Steve Adler, Travis County Judge Andy Brown and interim public health authority Dr. Mark Escott will join Austin FC president Andy Loughnane to announce the attendance guidelines for both matches.

In recent months, Loughnane has repeatedly insisted that he wants a “large crowd” to cheer on Austin FC at the first home game.

Speaking in the middle of April, he said, “the trajectory inside our city is strong, but let’s see what we’re like in mid to late May.

“We are targeting a large crowd providing that all of the guidelines and safety indicators allow us to have that large crowd,” he said. “But it is our intent to have a large crowd for June 19 at Q2 Stadium.”

Last week, Austin and Travis County moved into Stage 2 of Austin Public Health’s COVID-19 risk-based guidelines – the lowest level reached by the area since the guidelines were established in May 2020.

This graphic from APH shows when people should wear masks in relation to the current risk stage the area is in. (APH graphic)

Stage 2 includes loosened restrictions for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.