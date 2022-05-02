AUSTIN (KXAN) — “Put it in the Louvre,” Twitter user @OddQuesadilla said, in response to a photograph captured of Austin FC player Daniel Pereira’s first Major League Soccer goal.

Challenge accepted.

After Pereira scored his first MLS goal April 30, Austin FC fan Brian Engle traveled to the Louvre Museum in Paris with the photograph in tow, displaying it on a tablet near the “Mona Lisa” Monday.

“Picked the best place I could find to display it,” Engle tweeted. “Everyone seemed to appreciate it (I think), although they seemed a little confused.”

Austin FC fan Brian Engle celebrated player Daniel Pereira’s first Major Soccer League goal by displaying it at the Louvre Museum in Paris. (Courtesy: Brian Engle)

While Engle predicted this is just the first of many goals to come in Pereira’s career, he passed the baton onward for someone else to put the next goal on display at the Louvre.

“Someone else will need to get the next one,” Engle quipped.