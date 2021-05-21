Pressure mounts on Austin FC forwards to score goals

Through five matches, No. 1 expansion draft pick Danny Hoesen has yet to score a goal for Austin FC. (Courtesy TUDN/Twitter via The Striker Texas)

AUSTIN (The Striker Texas) — Strikers are paid to score goals. Around the world, that’s the expectation. When the goals flow, no player is more loved. When they don’t, the pressure mounts.

Danny Hoesen

Danny Hoesen is starting to feel the weight of expectation. The image of the Austin FC forward, slumped in his chair after being subbed off before the hour mark of a 2-0 loss to LA Galaxy on Saturday, was his 2021 season in summary.

Four starts, zero goals. Meanwhile, in the one match Hoesen didn’t start, his replacement Jon Gallagher scored in less than seven minutes against Sporting Kansas City. Gallagher was injured last week and didn’t make the trip to Los Angeles.

Head coach Josh Wolff preached patience this week, and shifted the blame for lack of goals away from his center forward. Hoesen led Austin FC with four goals in preseason.

Read the full article from TheStrikerTexas about the team’s struggles at forward with quotes from Wolff, Gallagher and midfielder Tomás Pochettino. Plus an idea for a new strategy.