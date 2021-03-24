Pluckers to dish out free wings if Austin FC scores first at home matches

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When Austin FC takes the pitch this summer at Q2 Stadium, you might end up with free chicken wings if things go well.

If the club scores first in any home matches in its inaugural season, fans in attendance will get a coupon for five free wings, redeemable at any Austin location.

The sports bar and wing restaurant will also have a concession stand inside Q2 Stadium for hungry hooligans in the southeast corner of the stadium behind second 135.

“Austin has waited years for a major league team and Pluckers is extremely proud to sponsor a first-class organization such as Austin FC,” Pluckers co-owner Dave Paul said.

Paul, along with Mark and Sean Greenberg, opened their first Pluckers in Austin in 1995. Currently, there are 30 locations spread across Texas and Louisiana.

Austin FC is scheduled to play its first home match June 19 against the San Jose Earthquakes. The team is currently in the middle of training camp, and the team’s first-ever Major League Soccer match is April 17 in Los Angeles against LAFC.