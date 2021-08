AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC came away from Toyota Stadium feeling extremely disappointed after losing 2-0 to their rivals FC Dallas Saturday night.

Verde and Dallas went to halftime scoreless before FC Dallas scored twice in the first 20 minutes of the second half.

Here’s a recap of Saturday night’s game from Frisco, Texas.

Eight buses full of Austin FC supporters made the trip north to Frisco to cheer on the club.

Fans arrive at Toyota Stadium for the Major League Soccer match played between Austin FC and FC Dallas on Saturday, August 7, 2021. (Andy Nietupski / TTL Sports Media for The Striker Texas)

Austin FC’s first chance came early in the first half when Emanuel Perez just missed on the goal opportunity.

Austin FC’s Manny Perez takes a shot on goal early in the Major League Soccer match played between Austin FC and FC Dallas on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. (Andy Nietupski / TTL Sports Media for The Striker Texas)

Another opportunity came in the 43rd minute for Austin FC, Diego Fagundez had a free kick but it hit the top of the crossbar.

Diego Fagundez just misses a goal in the Major League Soccer match played between Austin FC and FC Dallas on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. (Andy Nietupski / TTL Sports Media for The Striker Texas)

Austin FC’s maligned starting lineup held FC Dallas scoreless in the first half. This is one of Brad Stuver’s three saves in the match.

Brad Stuver skies for the save in the Major League Soccer match played between Austin FC and FC Dallas on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. (Andy Nietupski / TTL Sports Media for The Striker Texas)

Newly-signed forward Sebastian Driussi made his debut with Austin FC in the 62nd minute, Driussi was signed to give the club more offensive firepower.

Sebastian Driussi made his first appearance for Austin FC in the Major League Soccer match against FC Dallas on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. (Andy Nietupski / TTL Sports Media for The Striker Texas)

In the second half, things went downhill fast for Austin FC. Already down 1-0, this Jesus Ferreira closed the book on Austin’s chances of winning, making it 2-0.

Jesus Ferreira scores in the Major League Soccer match played between Austin FC and FC Dallas on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. (Andy Nietupski / TTL Sports Media for The Striker Texas)

FC Dallas celebrates after scoring in the Major League Soccer match against Austin FC on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. (Andy Nietupski / TTL Sports Media for The Striker Texas)

Austin FC couldn’t recover from their second half defensive lapses, falling 2-0 to FC Dallas.

Major League Soccer match played between Austin FC and FC Dallas on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. (Andy Nietupski / TTL Sports Media for The Striker Texas)

Next for Austin FC, they will face Real Salt Lake on the road next Saturday at 9 p.m. on the CW Austin.