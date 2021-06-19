PHOTOS: Austin FC home opener at Q2 Stadium

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC officially unveiled Q2 Stadium to a sellout crowd Saturday night, settling for a 0-0 draw against the San Jose Earthquakes.
It was a full day of celebration for Austin FC supporters around Q2 Stadium.
Related Austin FC coverage
- McConaughey fires up Austin FC fans at Q2 Stadium before home opener kickoff
- BLOG: Austin FC settles for draw during electric home opener at Q2 Stadium
- Austin FC super fan attends every away game — now she’s ready to see Q2 Stadium kick off
- Austin FC’s love letter to those who supported its efforts