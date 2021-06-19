PHOTOS: Austin FC home opener at Q2 Stadium

Austin FC

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Austin FC home opener match at Q2 Stadium (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

Austin FC home opener match at Q2 Stadium (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC officially unveiled Q2 Stadium to a sellout crowd Saturday night, settling for a 0-0 draw against the San Jose Earthquakes.

It was a full day of celebration for Austin FC supporters around Q2 Stadium.

Related Austin FC coverage

  • Austin Anthem heading to Q2 Stadium June 19, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)
    Austin Anthem heading to Q2 Stadium June 19, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)
  • Austin FC home opener match at Q2 Stadium (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)
    Austin FC home opener match at Q2 Stadium (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)
  • Austin FC fans at Q2 Stadium
    Fans cheer in support of Austin FC during the second half of the Q2 Stadium home opener against San Jose. (Todd Bynum/KXAN)
  • Austin Anthem heading to Q2 Stadium June 19, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)
    Austin Anthem heading to Q2 Stadium June 19, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)
  • The San Jose Earthquakes huddle on the pitch at Q2 Stadium (KXAN Photo)
    The San Jose Earthquakes huddle on the pitch at Q2 Stadium (KXAN Photo)
  • Q2 Stadium just before kickoff of Austin FC's home opener (KXAN Photo)
    Q2 Stadium just before kickoff of Austin FC’s home opener (KXAN Photo)
  • Matthew McConaughey led the crowd in chants before kickoff at Austin FC's home opener (KXAN Photo)
    Matthew McConaughey led the crowd in chants before kickoff at Austin FC’s home opener (KXAN Photo)
  • Q2 Stadium just before kickoff of Austin FC's home opener (KXAN Photo)
    Q2 Stadium just before kickoff of Austin FC’s home opener (KXAN Photo)
  • KXAN tent at Q2 Stadium
    KXAN’s tent at Q2 Stadium before Austin FC’s home opener June 19, 2021 (KXAN/Roger Wallace)
  • Atmosphere inside Q2 Stadium as kickoff is about to start
    Atmosphere inside Q2 Stadium as kickoff is about to start
  • Austin FC fans line up to get into Q2 Stadium (KXAN Photo/Ricky Garcia)
    Austin FC fans line up to get into Q2 Stadium for the team’s first home game (KXAN Photo/Ricky Garcia)
  • Austin FC fans line up to get into Q2 Stadium for the team's first home game (KXAN Photo/Ricky Garcia)
    Austin FC fans line up to get into Q2 Stadium for the team’s first home game (KXAN Photo/Ricky Garcia)
  • Austin Anthem march to the Austin FC match 6-19-21
    Photo: Tim Holcomb/KXAN
  • Austin FC fans line up to get into Q2 Stadium for the team's first home game (KXAN Photo/Ricky Garcia)
    Austin FC fans line up to get into Q2 Stadium for the team’s first home game (KXAN Photo/Ricky Garcia)
  • Austin Anthem heading to Q2 Stadium June 19, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)
    Austin Anthem heading to Q2 Stadium June 19, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)
  • Austin Anthem heading to Q2 Stadium June 19, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)
    Austin Anthem heading to Q2 Stadium June 19, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)
  • Austin Anthem march to the Austin FC match 6-19-21
    Photo: Tim Holcomb/KXAN
  • March to the Match led by Austin Anthem at first home game at Q2 Stadium (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)
    Photo: Tim Holcomb/KXAN
  • Austin FC Q2 Stadium pitch before home opener
    Final preparations are in progress on the pitch at Q2 Stadium before the 2021 home opener. (KXAN/Todd Bynum)
  • Austin FC Q2 Stadium wide view
    A beautiful day at Q2 Stadium for the home opener between Austin FC and the San Jose Earthquakes. (Todd Bynum/KXAN)
  • Austin Anthem march to the Austin FC match 6-19-21
    Photo: Tim Holcomb/KXAN
  • Birdseye view of Q2 Stadium Austin FC
    A look down at Q2 Stadium before Austin FC’s home opener June 19, 2021. (KXAN/Roger Wallace)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

SPONSORED: Saving the Planet in :60

SPONSORED: Avoid idling your car

SPONSORED: Keeping cool and saving the planet

SPONSORED: Taking public transit to fight climate change

SPONSORED: How changing your air filter can save the planet (and save you money)

Austin FC Upcoming Games

 

  • June 23 at Minnesota United FC
  • June 27 vs. Columbus Crew
  • July 2 vs. Portland Timbers
  • July 7 vs. Los Angeles FC
  • July 22 vs. Seattle Sounders

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss