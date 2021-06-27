No goal — Austin FC settles for 0-0 draw, still scoreless at Q2 Stadium

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC earned another point Sunday night without earning a goal. Verde and Columbus Crew threw shot after shot toward the net, yet neither struck on the scoreboard, settling for a 0-0 draw at Q2 Stadium.

Austin FC’s quest for a goal continues for another day.

Austin has scored only once over its last seven matches. During the seven games of offensive struggles, Verde has earned four points — three 0-0 draws and a 1-1 finish at Sporting Kansas City.

Another sellout crowd at Q2 Stadium witnessed its home side force the issue throughout most of the game, controlling possession and consistently buzzing around Columbus’ net.

Man, we're right there. Lots of strong chances tonight. pic.twitter.com/Zl63i5yOdv — Austin FC (@AustinFC) June 28, 2021

In the second half, Cecilio Dominguez had an open look at net from 10 yards away, but his attempt was pushed wide of goal.

Brad Stuver, Austin FC’s most valuable player, was at peak performance again Sunday night.

Austin’s goalkeeper had six saves, helping Austin FC to its third shutout in five games. Verde is still sitting at six total goals this season, which is the lowest total in Major League Soccer.

Austin FC has 10 points in 11 matches. Columbus has 15 points in 10 games. Next, Austin FC hosts the Portland Timbers Thursday, July 1 at 8 p.m. The game will be a national broadcast on FS1.