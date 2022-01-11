MLS SuperDraft: Meet Austin FC’s newest players

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC went heavy on defense, focusing two of its three picks in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft at a position of need.

Austin FC selected defender Kipp Keller with the fifth overall pick, defender Charlie Asensio with the 35th overall pick, and midfielder Michael Knapp with the 61st overall pick Tuesday.

Verde’s two highest picks, Keller and Asensio, are being pulled from the college ranks. Keller from Saint Louis University and Asensio from Clemson. Keller was named the Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year and a First Team All-Conference selection for the Fall 2021 season.

Asensio was a second team All-ACC selection during his sophomore season in 2019 and was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team in 2018. He was involved with the United States Youth Men’s National Teams as well, making six appearances at the U-17 level and three at the U-19 level, according to an Austin FC release.

Here’s a breakdown on the three newest members of Austin FC.

Kipp Keller

Position: Defender

Height: 6’3”

Date of birth: July 14, 2000

Age: 21

Born: St. Louis, Mo.

Nationality: United States

College: Saint Louis University

Charlie Asensio

Position: Defender

Height: 5’9”

Date of birth: Jan. 18, 2000

Age: 21

Born: Roswell, Ga.

Nationality: United States

College: Clemson University

Michael Knapp