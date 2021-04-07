‘It’s beautiful’ — MLS commissioner gives stamp of approval during tour of Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber came to Austin for a tour of Austin FC’s state-of-the-art Q2 stadium Wednesday.

Garber was joined by Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Austin FC Majority Owner and CEO Anthony Precourt for an up-close look at the home of the league’s newest franchise.

“It’s beautiful. The identity of this club is reflected in all of the different aspects of the stadium. You can see they spent an enormous amount of time, effort and resources,” Garber said.

Austin FC is 10 days away from the season opener at Los Angeles FC. ATXFC will start the first two months of the season on the road as the finishing touches are added to Q2 Stadium. Austin FC’s first ever home game at Q2 Stadium will be June 19 against the San Jose Earthquakes.

“It’s really exciting. It’s been a long process to get here and we just want to get it right,” Precourt said. “Not getting a lot of sleep, but I’m really, really, really excited about what’s to come.”

The local club plays its second of the three preseason matches in the La Copita tournament Wednesday at 4 p.m. against FC Dallas. Austin FC lost its first match over the weekend against the Houston Dynamo 3-2.