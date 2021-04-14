Midfielder Alex Ring becomes Austin FC’s first-ever captain

AUSTIN(KXAN) — Austin FC has announced that Alex Ring is the club’s first-ever Captain ahead of Saturday’s inaugural match vs Los Angeles FC.

The 30-year-old Midfielder Finland native has played the last four season with New York City FC making 119 starts in 120 career appearances.

“I am proud to have been named Austin FC’s first-ever Captain,” said Ring. “We are all focused on the season ahead, starting with LAFC on Saturday. I am proud to lead our team as Captain at our first match; it’s something that will live with me forever.”

“Alex is a born leader, a player with experience in MLS as a Captain, and someone who pushes the Club on every day, in training can competition,” said head coach Josh Wolff.

Austin FC is down to just a couple of training sessions before they face the team many believe is the favorite to win the MLS Cup.

“There is a noticeable excitement about it, there is also going to be a nervey-ness about it, which is also expected,” said Wolf. “It’s our first game in club history and it is an exciting moment, but it’s also about being prepared and staying calm and focusing on what we need to do to go there and have success. We’ll spend the next two or three days going through that with the players.”

This marks the first of seven road games for Austin FC before playing their first-ever game at Q2 Stadium on June 19 against San Jose.