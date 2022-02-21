Meet some of Austin FC’s 2nd season mascots looking for ‘furever’ homes

Kenneth, a three-year-old terrier, pitbull and bulldog mix, will serve as one of Austin FC’s honorary mascots this season through the team’s partnership with Austin Pets Alive!. (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Seventeen dogs in search of their “furever” homes will serve as honorary mascots at Austin FC home games this season — a continued partnership with Austin Pets Alive!, following the team’s inaugural season last year.

And the collaboration has proven successful thus far: Last year, all 18 dogs featured at Austin FC games were adopted, and the collaboration has become a bit of a talker for the nonprofit, APA! spokesperson Suzie Chase said.

“One of the things that I experienced being here at the Q2 Stadium with the honorary mascots from the inaugural season is that so many people who had already adopted and fostered dogs and cats from Austin Pets Alive! came up to me and showed me on their phone,” she said, smiling.

As Austin FC began preparations for its inaugural season last year, a core focus was highlighting the businesses, artists, musicians and organizations that make Austin “Austin.” Kaitlin Mauro, Austin FC’s vice president of community impact, said the team wanted to highlight APA!’s work for Austin’s adoptable animals — with a creative twist.

Rose is a one-year-old mixed breed dog available for adoption at Austin Pets Alive!. (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)

Kenneth is a three-year-old pitbull, terrier and bulldog mix available for adoption at Austin Pets Alive!. (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)

“Of course, we’re all about winning games and we hope to do that a lot here at Q2 Stadium this year,” she said. “But we also really aim to be a catalyst for all of the amazing things that make Austin such a special city to live in. And Austin Pets Alive! and the many pets that it serves is certainly a cornerstone of our great city.”

Estimated data from Shelter Animals Count, a national database, reported Travis County saw more than 3,000 animals taken into animal shelters for fostering and adoptions last year. Of those 3,000 intakes, roughly 1,700 came via APA!.

Through this collaboration, Chase said she hopes Austin FC fans may get inspired to extend their homes to a new furry friend, or support the nonprofit’s efforts through fosters and donations.

“Not only does it help get dogs adopted from Austin Pets Alive!, but it really helps to educate the greater Austin community about our need for adopters, fosters, volunteers and donors,” she said.

Three of this year’s mascots to be featured are Gavin, Rose and Kenneth. Both Gavin and Rose’s rear legs are paralyzed from injuries sustained before entering the shelter.

Chase said that, for animals with different health conditions or capabilities, this partnership puts their personalities on full display, in turn attracting owners who might be their perfect match.

“Dogs like Gavin here have a chance at being in a forever home thanks to this partnership,” she said, smiling.