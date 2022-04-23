AUSTIN (KXAN) — Another weekend win, another trip to the top of the MLS Western Conference table for Austin FC.

Austin shook off its midweek U.S. Open Cup loss for a 3-0 win Saturday night against Vancouver, moving ahead of LAFC and FC Dallas for first place in the conference standings. Austin moves to 17 points in eight games. LAFC has a game in hand with 16 points in seven games. Los Angeles plays at Cincinnati Sunday.

The Verde and Black are blasting through expectations, turning Q2 Stadium into a fortress of homefield advantage. Austin is undefeated at home, winning four and drawing once in five matches.

Austin has scored 14 of its 20 goals at home.

Photo: Todd Bynum/KXAN

Photo: Todd Bynum/KXAN

Photo: Phill Robb/KXAN

Photo: Phill Robb/KXAN

Maxi Urruti is playing at a different level for Austin. Urruti scored twice in the first half to crush Vancouver’s hopes early. Sebastian Driussi’s header in the 68th minute gave Austin a 3-0 advantage and turned the final 20 minutes at Q2 Stadium into a celebration.

Urruti has scored in three of Austin’s last four MLS matches.

Next, it’s Austin’s first Texas Derby of the season. Verde is traveling south to face the Houston Dynamo Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Houston is 7th in the Western standings after a loss at FC Dallas this weekend.