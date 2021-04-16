Long Center prepped for Austin FC watch party as first match kicks off Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, crews were at the Long Center for the Performing Arts getting ready for Saturday’s inaugural Austin FC watch party.

Austin FC teamed up with Yeti to bring fans and members of the community together for the soccer club’s first match against Los Angeles FC in Los Angeles.

Registration for the event filled 11 minutes after it went online.

Food trucks and concessions will be available. Pods of four people will be set up to enforce COVID-19 regulations. Attendees will also have temperature checks at the door and be required to wear facemasks.

“Obviously it’s going to be a surreal moment when things launch tomorrow. It’s something that Austin FC can be proud of, and more importantly the entire city of Austin,” said James Ruth, senior vice president of marketing for the soccer club.

The venue opens to preregistered guests at 3:30 p.m., and kickoff is at 5 p.m.

KXAN is the home of your Austin FC games. Check television schedules here to find out where a majority of the games will be aired on our three Nexstar stations, KXAN, KNVA and KBVO.