Local artist pens love letter to soccer fans through Austin FC mural

Austin artist Fabian Rey was chosen to create a mural at Q2 Stadium ahead of the 2022 season. It is set to unveil to the public on Friday. (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When Austin artist Fabian Rey reflects on Austin FC’s inaugural season opener last June at Q2 Stadium, he said the electricity in the air is what stuck with him the most. It was a lightning in a bottle kind of energy he strove to encapsulate when creating Q2 Stadium’s newest Austin FC mural, set to unveil to the public on Friday.

Rey previously collaborated with Austin FC on designs for the club’s match day poster and drum kit. When it came to this season’s mural, he said his vision for the piece was establishing a continuation of his earlier designs.

“I wanted to do this mural like a continuation of it, of all these pieces I’ve done. When I did the drum, I had this character inside, and it was one of the players. And I used the same character that is inside of the drum for the poster,” he said. “When I had the chance to do the mural, those elements, I used them again to create a connection.”

His artwork is featured as part of the ATXFC Artist Initiative, a collaboration between the club and local muralists. Rey is one of two artists selected to create murals this season through the program; last year, the club tapped 17 local artists for various art concepts, murals and installations.

Austin artist Fabian Rey was chosen to create a mural at Q2 Stadium ahead of the 2022 season. It is set to unveil to the public on Friday. (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)

For Rey, he said he wanted to pay homage to the fans who spent years rallying behind a Major League Soccer team in Austin and showed up in droves during Austin FC’s inaugural season. Little details in the mural nod to these sentiments — the vibrant “shock of green” enveloping fans entering Q2 Stadium; the vibrancy of supporters band, La Murga de Austin; and some of the signature rallying cries that have since become a staple at Q2.

There are two elements Rey said he was very intentional in including in this latest piece: a cordless microphone and “la mano de Dios,” or “God’s hand.”

The microphone is a nod to the strength and energy behind the crowds at Austin FC games, as well as a tongue-in-cheek nod to the inaugural match’s coverage. While reporting on the game, some commentators asked if it was possible to turn down the fan section’s microphone. Crews replied that there wasn’t any microphone positioned in front of the crowd.

As for “la mano de Dios,” this is a separate nod to his father and their shared love of Argentinian soccer. One match the two watched together was a showdown between Argentina and England, where Argentine soccer player Diego Maradona touched the ball with his hand, but the referees never saw it.

“When they ask him, ‘what was that all about?’ He said, ‘That was the hand of God,'” Rey said. “In Austin, even God will help us. We’re backed by the hand of God.”

There are also two details that are part of his signature artistic flair: two crowns that represent his son, Gael, and his father, Ricardo. “Rey” is the Spanish word for “king” — a fitting tribute for the two men in his life, he added.

With the positioning of this mural at the front entrance of the stadium, it’ll likely be one of the first things visitors see when attending a game. If there’s one thing viewers take away from it, he said he wants them to leave more hopeful and more inspired by this community.

And as an artist and a proud Austinite, he said it makes him feel like he’s part of the club and of a community that has welcomed him and his artistic style with open arms.

“Personalmente, me encanta,” he said. “Me fascina que me haga parte del equipo.”

“Personally, I love it,” he said. “I love that it makes me part of the team.”