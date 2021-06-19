LIVE BLOG: What to know before Austin FC’s home debut at Q2 Stadium

You’re watching a live stream of KXAN’s crew heading to Q2 Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Click here for the latest Austin traffic information.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin will be completely Verde on Saturday in celebration of Austin FC’s home debut at Q2 Stadium in north Austin.

Over 20,000 fans will congregate at Austin’s new home for soccer Saturday night for the start of professional sports in the city. More than three years of work to get the Major League Soccer franchise to Austin will culminate in an electric night of celebration.

Kickoff against the San Jose Earthquakes is at 8 p.m. You can watch the game live on The CW Austin.

If you’re new to soccer and looking to learn more, here’s a quick cheat sheet to familiarize yourself with the terms.

If you’re ready to fully jump on the Austin FC bandwagon, here are some chants and songs to learn before you support the boys in green and black.

Austin FC is making its home debut after eight straight road games to start the season as construction crews put the finishing touches on Q2 Stadium over the last several months. ATX FC performed admirably during an admittedly difficult stretch of games physically and mentally.

Austin FC has eight points in its first eight games, earning a draw in its last two matches at Seattle and Kansas City. In front of a sellout crowd at Q2 Stadium, Verde will be going for the full three points against the Earthquakes.

Follow along in our live blog for all of the gameday updates for Austin FC’s home opener:

4 p.m. Saturday

If you’re heading to the stadium and are worried about traffic, here’s the KXAN traffic map with the latest backups around Q2 Stadium.

The best traffic advice for Saturday afternoon is to avoid MoPac Expressway North.

If you’re coming from downtown Austin, try Burnet Road. If you’re coming from the east, take U.S. Highway 183 to Burnet Road. If you’re driving from the west, consider exiting on U.S. 183 to Braker Lane and taking it to The Domain.

Traffic inside of The Domain is already showing up red on the maps as of 4 p.m. Saturday.

2:50 p.m. Saturday

Sweet pup Geraldine is the first honorary Austin FC mascot from Austin Pets Alive!

The club and Austin Pets Alive! are partnering to help promote and raise the profile of dog adoption in a first-of-its-kind program in which dogs available for adoption will serve as honorary Austin FC mascots at each home match.

You can read more about the partnership here.

Our girl Geraldine is ready for her debut tonight as the first ever honorary mascot for @AustinFC! 🐾 #VERDE

2:30 p.m. Saturday

This is the way to tee off the third round of the U.S. Open. Check out former Texas Longhorns golfer Dylan Frittelli’s Austin FC jersey swag on the first tee Saturday at Torrey Pines in California.

Also, Frittelli striped that drive.