Austin FC moved into first place in the Western Conference with a 3-1 win over Houston Dynamo on Tuesday at Q2 Stadium. (KXAN photo/Phill Robb)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A big second half Tuesday propelled Austin FC to the top of Major League Soccer’s Western Conference at Q2 Stadium.

After trailing 1-0 early in the match, Austin FC scored three unanswered goals and ran away with a 3-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo.

Austin FC’s Diego Fagundez scores on a free kick ion the first half of a 3-1 win over Houston Dynamo on Tuesday at Q2 Stadium. (KXAN photo/Phill Robb)

Maxi Urruti provided the go-ahead strike in the 57th minute, hammering a right-footed shot by Dynamo keeper Steve Clark from a Sebastian Driussi pass.

Alex Ring added an insurance goal with a header in the 70th minute, finishing an Ethan Finlay long cross that sailed to the far post.

Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver made a tremendous save late to preserve the 2-goal advantage, stopping Fafa Picault’s shot on the doorstep of the goal in the 84th minute. Stuver made another late save in the fifth minute of stoppage time, turning aside a header by Griffen Dorsey.

The win extends Austin’s FC unbeaten streak to six matches and, at least temporarily, puts them in first place in the Western Conference with 40 points. It moves them to the top of the Supporters’ Shield table as well and sets up a Copa Tejas title derby against FC Dallas on Saturday.

Austin FC fans as the match against Houston began Tuesday at Q2 Stadium. Austin FC won 3-1. (KXAN photo/Phill Robb)

The teams traded first-half goals four minutes apart. The Dynamo struck first on an Adalberto Carrasquilla goal in the 11th minute. Carrasquilla collected a pass from Adam Lundqvist and then worked past Austin FC defender Julio Cascante — making him do a somersault — and then blasted a low shot between Stuver’s legs for the opening marker.

In the 15th minute, Diego Fagundez hit a brilliant free kick from about 20 yards out after Houston’s Teenage Hadebe was given a yellow card for a hard foul. Fagundez hit an arching shot over the Houston wall, and Clark was caught flat-footed and didn’t even try to save it as the shot sailed into the top right corner of the goal.

Driussi narrowly missed a go-ahead goal in the 37th minute. He rose up for a header on a Zan Kolmanic ball into the 6-yard box, and Druissi’s attempt flashed just over the top of the goal. In the fifth minute of stoppage time, Urruti tried one from the right side of the 18-yard box on a set-piece, but it sailed by the top corner of the goal.

Austin FC defender Hector Jimenez went down with an injury in the 22nd minute and was replaced by Nick Lima.

Austin FC moves to 12-4-4 on the season. The club won nine matches in all of 2021, its inaugural MLS season. Houston tumbles to 6-4-10 on the year.