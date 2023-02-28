AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC will be without central defender Julio Cascante for at least eight weeks due to an injury suffered in the season-opening match against St. Louis City FC, the club announced Tuesday.

Cascante suffered a severe left adductor strain in the eighth minute of the match and was down on the Q2 Stadium pitch for several minutes. He was able to get up and walk off the field, but with a heavy limp. The adductor muscles are commonly called the groin muscles since they are part of the structure of the inner thigh.

The club said Cascante had a scan done on the area Sunday and the severity of the injury was determined then. He’ll be re-evaluated in eight weeks and has already begun the rehabilitation process, the club said. The injury won’t require surgery.

Austin FC lost to St. Louis, Major League Soccer’s newest expansion team, 3-2 on Feb. 25. Verde and Black will take on CF Montreal at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Q2 Stadium.