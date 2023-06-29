AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC defender Jon Gallagher was taking a shower after a 3-0 win over Houston, minding his own business, when teammates started a commotion in the locker room. He wasn’t sure what it was until Diego Fagundez “told a little lie,” and convinced him to hustle up and join the team.

He put a towel on, and standing in the locker room waiting for him was Austin FC owner Anthony Precourt. Gallagher still wasn’t sure what to think, but Precourt had good news for the Irishman.

Precourt was there to tell Gallagher that he made the MLS all-star team.

“I don’t think it has really hit me yet,” Gallagher said Tuesday. “It was a surreal moment and I’m trying to soak it in as much as I can.”

It was a moment of vindication for Gallagher. During his junior year at Notre Dame, he was writing out some long-term goals. One of them? Become an MLS all-star within five years of turning pro. In his sixth MLS season, he achieved what he set out to do even if it was a year late, but he’s OK with that.

Gallagher said he worked with sports psychologist Darin McMains while at Notre Dame, and the simple act of putting pen to paper — to make a goal tangible — was one of McMains’ suggestions. Gallagher said some of his teammates “rolled their eyes,” when he scribbled the goal out.

“Now they’re trying to get on my good side,” he said with a big smile.

A former forward and winger, Gallagher has made the transition to playing fullback look seamless while still using his scoring instincts. He’s tied for the team lead with five goals and his eight goal contributions (five goals, three assists) leads all MLS defenders. Paired with his stout defending on the wings, he’s built his path to becoming one of 12 players who were voted into the game by media, players and fans.

“I had an entire offseason to work hard physically, I had to put on some muscle, and I watched a lot of YouTube videos of fullbacks,” Gallagher said when he made the switch before last season. “I did the same this offseason. I worked six days a week, coming in during the morning and sometimes coming back in the afternoon. I put in a lot of work when nobody was watching, so it’s gratifying to get the rewards.”

Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver worked out with Gallagher this past offseason, and when asked how proud he was of Gallagher, Stuver’s eyes lit up like Fourth of July fireworks.

“I don’t think I have the words to discuss how proud I am of Jonny,” Stuver said. “We’ve talked a lot about his ability to switch positions and do whatever the team needs him to do. To have the numbers that he does, to have the impact on the team that he does and to be ultimately rewarded and other people seeing how good he is, it’s amazing and he deserves it so much.”

Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff said Gallagher’s open-minded approach to switching roles is one of his greatest assets. After a year with the club, Wolff said he spoke with Gallagher about changing positions, and rather than sulk that he was being moved further away from the opponent’s goal, he embraced it.

“He welcomed it with the way that he plays, with an open mind to learn, and you’ve seen him execute in an extremely good way over two years,” Wolff said. “His ability to take on defending — how you defend the penalty box, how you defend and dual in 1v1s, how you connect to the line — those are the things that become challenging when you move from being an attacker to fullback. He’s still getting better at those moments, but he’s gotten much better, and that has put him in a great space.”

Gallagher will join the other 25 MLS all-stars July 19 to take on English Premier League power Arsenal FC at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. Gallagher is the only Austin FC player on the squad and is just the second all-star in club history. Sebastian Driussi was the club’s first all-star last season.

“I can’t wait to get there,” Gallagher said. “It’s something that I’ve worked so hard to get to, and I’m going to try to take it all in and enjoy the process.”