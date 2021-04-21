Inside Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium as it nears completion

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s easy to imagine a loud, bustling Q2 Stadium – fans in green and black cheering on Austin FC; the sounds and smells of the stadium filling the summer evening air.

But until Major League Soccer arrives in Austin on June 19, it’s mostly silent, but for a handful of construction crews adding the final touches to the 20,500-seat arena.

At this late stage in its development, Q2 Stadium, located just south of the Domain in north Austin, is “substantially complete,” according to Austin FC president Andy Loughnane.

That’s evident inside the stadium – from the sleek, modern locker rooms to the colorful concession stands and the wall of green seats towering over the pitch.

It’s only outside the stadium itself where the site appears truly incomplete, with logistical work such as landscaping and traffic signal upgrades that need to be finished before the San Jose Earthquakes come to town, the first of 17 home games in the regular season.

The view fans will get when they enter Q2 Stadium from the Burnet Road entrance (Picture: KXAN)

The stadium has a capacity of 20,500 (Picture: KXAN)

Work is under way on the new Verde Store (Picture: KXAN)

Pitchside at Q2 Stadium (Picture: KXAN)

The main stand, where the most vocal supporters will enjoy the games (Picture: KXAN)

Elements of Austin are incorporated into the design (Picture: KXAN)

“We’re really close, but if we were to have an event let’s say tomorrow, it wouldn’t be optimal,” Loughnane said.

“So, we need a couple more months for us to get the entire site ready. But the interior of the stadium is just about fully complete,” he added.

Deep within the bowels of Q2 Stadium is a first-class home locker room.

The home locker rooms are sleek, modern and spacious (Picture: KXAN)

The logos and lights installed within the room can be easily switched out for other events – for example, if the US national team plays a game at Q2 Stadium.

The locker rooms are inscribed with Austin FC logos and mottos (Picture: KXAN)

When the players leave the locker rooms and enter the field, they will be greeted with a wall of noise from the supporters’ section, the 3,500-seat stand behind one of the goals emblazoned with “ATX.”

Fortunately for fans and players alike, all of Austin FC’s home games during the sweltering Central Texas summer will kick off in the evening.

Austinites know that those summer nights can still get toasty, though – so the corners of the stadium are open, allowing wind to travel through for a much-needed cool breeze.

It shouldn’t be hard for fans to grab some refreshments at half time. Look out for the vibrant concession stands, inspired by the many murals located around Austin.

The concession stands add a splash of color at Q2 Stadium (Picture: KXAN)

Well-known local vendors that are setting up shop inside Q2 Stadium include:

Bao’d Up

Casa Chapala

DoubleDave’s Pizzaworks

Easy Tiger, Mmmpanadas

One Taco, Pluckers Wing Bar

Slovacek’s, Tamale Addiction

Tacodeli

Taco Flats

T-Loc’s Sonoran Hot Dogs

Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ

There will be a wide selection of food at the new stadium (Picture: KXAN)

Though the progress at the site is significant, there’s a reason why Austin FC isn’t ready to host home games just yet.

“There are some things happening around the site that, in order for us to accommodate a large crowd, need to get done,” Loughnane said.

And Q2 Stadium is still missing something very visible — the giant Q2 logo that will eventually adorn the stadium roof.

Work is also underway to make sure that the Verde Store, the club’s gift shop, is open by the first match. Above the store sits a large beer hall, which will include a large selection of drinks including local craft beers.

And just last week, workers began the process of installing oak trees outside the entrances – a nod to the new team’s identity and logo.