Injury Report: Austin FC starters questionable for next 2 home games

Austin FC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC will continue to evaluate injuries to defender Žan Kolmanič and midfielder Sebastián Driussi ahead of two home matches at Q2 Stadium this week.

Austin FC said Kolmanič suffered a mild lateral ankle sprain to his left ankle, while Driussi was diagnosed with a right lower leg contusion after Verde’s 1-0 loss at Real Salt Lake. Both players were subbed off due to injury during Saturday night’s game.

Whether the two players give it a go this week will be dependent on their response to treatment in the coming days, according to the club.

Both players should be considered significant misses for Austin FC if they’re out for a considerable amount of time. Kolmanič has been a mainstay on Austin FC’s backline, appearing in all 18 MLS games for Verde this season.

Driussi was just getting his legs underneath him, making his first start for Austin Saturday after signing with the franchise as its third designated player in July. Driussi was signed to help Austin FC score goals, which continues to be a major issue for the franchise. Austin was held scoreless for the 12th time this season Saturday night.

Austin FC hosts Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Wednesday at 8 p.m. CDT and Portland Saturday, Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. CDT at Q2 Stadium.

Austin FC Upcoming Games

 

  • August 18 vs. Vancouver
  • August 21 vs. Portland
  • August 29 vs. FC Dallas
  • Sept. 4 at Vancouver
  • Sept. 11 at Houston

