How to watch: Time, TV schedule, standings for Austin FC at Sporting KC

Austin FC

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The countdown to Austin FC’s home opener is in the single digits, but, before the Verde celebration at Q2 Stadium, ATX FC must finish strong in Kansas City.

Austin is traveling to Sporting KC Saturday for a 2 p.m. match to close out an eight-game road trip to start the season. You can watch the game locally on The CW Austin. These two teams will be playing for the second time in about a month.

In the first meeting, Austin FC jumped out to a 1-0 lead early, but a red card to team captain Alex Ring in the second half derailed Austin’s chances for the three points. Sporting KC scored two goals in the final 15 minutes of the match for a 2-1 win.

The loss swung Austin FC into a three-game losing streak.

Since that night in Kansas City, Austin has one point out of a possible nine. In total, Austin FC has seven points out of a possible 21, which ranks 11th in the Western Conference.

Where to watch

Austin FC at Sporting Kansas City

When: Saturday at 2 p.m.

Where: Children’s Mercy Park (Kansas City, Kan.)

English Language: 
Watch: The CW Austin
Listen: ALT 97.5 FM
Stream: Austin FC App and AustinFC.com

Spanish Language: 
Watch: Univision 62 Austin Mobile App and UnivisionAustin.com
Listen:  TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB)

About Sporting KC

Sporting KC’s late comeback win against Austin has sparked a great run form. Sporting KC has 12 points out of its last five matches, moving up to second in the Western Conference standings.

Kansas City has found its offensive form, scoring three goals in each of its last three matches before the international break.

Sporting KC only trails the Seattle Sounders in goal differential in the conference.

MLS Western Conference Standings

PlaceTeamPointsGamesWinDrawLoss
1Seattle188530
2Sporting KC168512
3LA Galaxy157502
4Colorado137412
5Houston118323
6San Jose98305
7Portland97304
8Salt Lake96231
9LA FC87223
10Vancouver77214
11Austin77214
12Minnesota77214
13Dallas67133

CW Austin TV home for regional coverage of Austin FC

The CW Austin, KNVA, will be the television home for Austin FC soccer for both the 2021 and 2022 seasons. The channel will air a majority of Austin FC’s regional telecasts for the next two years.

KXAN-TV | LinkedIn

Austin FC Upcoming Games

 

  • June 12 at Sporting Kansas City
  • June 19 vs. San Jose Earthquakes (home opener)
  • June 23 at Minnesota United FC
  • June 27 vs. Columbus Crew
  • July 1 vs. Portland Timbers

