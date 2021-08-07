How to watch: Sebastian Driussi set to make Austin FC debut in rivalry game against FC Dallas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — All it takes is 90 minutes for frustration to turn into unbridled optimism.

Austin FC entered Wednesday night’s match against Houston Dynamo at a low point – nursing a run of three straight defeats without scoring a goal.

And yet, entering another rivalry game Saturday against FC Dallas, ATX FC is riding high after a thrilling 3-2 win over the Dynamo – and now it’s Sebastian Driussi’s turn to seize the spotlight.

When the team arrives at Toyota Stadium after the short trip north on I-35, all eyes will be on Driussi, the 25-year-old Argentine forward who was brought to Central Texas to breathe new life into a struggling Austin FC attack.

The new arrival from Russian side Zenit Saint Petersburg is poised to make his debut Saturday in Austin’s second match in the Copa Tejas – a fan-created tournament among MLS’ three Texas sides.

Austin FC introduces Sebastian Driussi as its next designated player on July 29, 2021. (Roger Wallace/KXAN)

However, Austin FC’s other two new additions will have to wait to make their debuts.

McKinze Gaines is still out with an injury while Senegalese striker Moussa Djitte remains unavailable – though there has at least been some positive news on his move from France this week.

The victory over Houston moved Austin out of the basement in the Western Conference and up to 12th, with 16 points from 16 games. A win against Dallas could see Austin leapfrog both their Texas rivals and move as high as 9th in the west.

Where to watch

FC Dallas vs Austin FC

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Toyota Stadium (Dallas, Texas)

English Language:

Watch: THE CW AUSTIN

Listen: ALT 97.5 FM

Stream: Austin FC App and AustinFC.com