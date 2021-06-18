How to watch: Schedule, time for Austin FC’s first home game

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The wait is finally over. Austin FC will play its first game at the new Q2 Stadium Saturday night.

Austin FC will christen its new home in front of a sellout crowd at the north Austin stadium against the San Jose Earthquakes. Years of preparation for local and franchise leaders will culminate in one special night as Austin officially welcomes its first professional sports franchise to the city.

Austin FC is in search of its first win in seven weeks after a grueling eight-game road trip to start the season. However, Austin’s last two matches have resulted in points with back-to-back draws at Seattle and Kansas City.

Verde’s road trip should be considered a success in the standings. Austin FC has eight points out of a possible 24, but the key to being a playoff contender is averaging a point per road game. ATX FC is right on track with eight points in eight games away from Q2 Stadium.

The general public got its first look at the stadium Wednesday when the U.S Women’s National Team finished out a Texas exhibition tour with a 2-0 win against Nigeria ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Saturday’s game will air live on The CW Austin at 8 p.m.

Where to watch

San Jose Earthquakes at Austin FC

When: Saturday at 8 p.m.

Where: Q2 Stadium (Austin, Texas)

English Language:

Watch: The CW Austin

Listen: ALT 97.5 FM

Stream: Austin FC App and AustinFC.com

Spanish Language:

Watch: Univision/Unimas/TUDN

Listen: TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB)

About San Jose Earthquakes

San Jose is fighting through a bad month of form. The Earthquakes have lost four straight matches, dating back to a 1-0 loss to Seattle on May 12.

The Earthquakes started strong, netting nine points out of a possible 12 in the first four games. Since then, San Jose hasn’t added a single point, dropping down to sixth in the Western Conference standings.

San Jose is one of three Western Conference teams without a draw this season. This will be San Jose’s first game since May 29.

MLS Western Conference Standings

Rank Team Points Games Win Loss Tie 1 Seattle Sounders 18 8 5 0 3 2 Kansas City 17 9 5 2 2 3 LA Galaxy 15 7 5 2 0 4 Colorado 13 7 4 2 1 5 Houston 11 8 3 3 2 6 San Jose 9 8 3 5 0 7 Portland 9 7 3 4 0 8 Salt Lake 9 6 2 1 3 9 LAFC 8 7 2 3 2 10 Austin 8 8 2 4 2 11 Vancouver 7 7 2 4 1 12 Minnesota 7 7 2 4 1 13 Dallas 6 7 1 3 3

CW Austin TV home for regional coverage of Austin FC

The CW Austin, KNVA, will be the television home for Austin FC soccer for both the 2021 and 2022 seasons. The channel will air a majority of Austin FC’s regional telecasts for the next two years.