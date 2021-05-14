How to watch: Game time, storylines for Austin FC at LA Galaxy

LOS ANGELES (KXAN) — Austin FC was handed a late game blow Sunday night at Sporting Kansas City. Leading 1-0 going into the final 10 minutes, Austin’s defense finally succumbed to Sporting KC’s constant pressure, allowing two late goals for a 2-1 loss.
Austin had to mostly drop into a shell on defense after team captain Alex Ring was sent off in the 67th minute after a hard tackle resulted in a second yellow card and subsequent red card for the midfielder.
Ring will miss Saturday’s game against the LA Galaxy, serving an automatic one-game suspension following the red card.
It was a frustrating result for Austin FC, but there’s still a feeling of positivity heading into the second visit to Los Angeles in the first month of the season. Austin FC and the LA Galaxy will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Austin FC is at the midway point of an eight-game road trip to start the season and has earned six points out of a possible 12.
Where to watch
Austin FC at LA Galaxy
When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Where: Dignity Health Sports Park (Carson, Calif.)
English Language:
Watch: @TUDNUSA (Twitter)
Listen: ALT 97.5 FM
Spanish Language:
Watch: Univision/Unimas/TUDN
Listen: TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB)
About LA Galaxy
LA Galaxy will be entering Saturday’s game on a high after knocking rival Los Angeles FC in the El Trafico last week. Jonathan dos Santos netted the game-winner in the 79th minute for a 2-1 win.
LA is 2-0 at home this season with wins against LAFC and the New York Red Bulls. Currently, the LA Galaxy sits third in the Western Conference standings with nine points.
It was a down 2020 season for LA, finishing 10th in the conference standings and missing the playoffs.
MLS Western Conference Standings
|Place
|Team
|Points
|Games
|Win
|Draw
|Loss
|1
|Seattle
|13
|5
|4
|1
|0
|2
|San Jose
|9
|5
|3
|0
|2
|3
|LA Galaxy
|9
|4
|3
|0
|1
|4
|Houston
|8
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Vancouver
|7
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|Colorado
|7
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|Kansas City
|7
|5
|2
|1
|2
|8
|Salt Lake
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|9
|Austin
|6
|4
|2
|0
|2
|10
|Dallas
|5
|4
|1
|2
|1
|11
|LAFC
|5
|4
|1
|2
|1
|12
|Portland
|3
|4
|1
|0
|3
|13
|Minnesota
|3
|5
|1
|0
|4