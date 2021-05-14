How to watch: Game time, storylines for Austin FC at LA Galaxy

LOS ANGELES (KXAN) — Austin FC was handed a late game blow Sunday night at Sporting Kansas City. Leading 1-0 going into the final 10 minutes, Austin’s defense finally succumbed to Sporting KC’s constant pressure, allowing two late goals for a 2-1 loss.

Austin had to mostly drop into a shell on defense after team captain Alex Ring was sent off in the 67th minute after a hard tackle resulted in a second yellow card and subsequent red card for the midfielder.

Ring will miss Saturday’s game against the LA Galaxy, serving an automatic one-game suspension following the red card.

It was a frustrating result for Austin FC, but there’s still a feeling of positivity heading into the second visit to Los Angeles in the first month of the season. Austin FC and the LA Galaxy will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Austin FC is at the midway point of an eight-game road trip to start the season and has earned six points out of a possible 12.

Where to watch

Austin FC at LA Galaxy

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Where: Dignity Health Sports Park (Carson, Calif.)

English Language: 
Watch: @TUDNUSA (Twitter)
Listen: ALT 97.5 FM

Spanish Language: 
Watch: Univision/Unimas/TUDN
Listen: TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB)

About LA Galaxy

LA Galaxy will be entering Saturday’s game on a high after knocking rival Los Angeles FC in the El Trafico last week. Jonathan dos Santos netted the game-winner in the 79th minute for a 2-1 win.

LA is 2-0 at home this season with wins against LAFC and the New York Red Bulls. Currently, the LA Galaxy sits third in the Western Conference standings with nine points.

It was a down 2020 season for LA, finishing 10th in the conference standings and missing the playoffs.

MLS Western Conference Standings

PlaceTeamPointsGamesWinDrawLoss
1Seattle135410
2San Jose95302
3LA Galaxy94301
4Houston85221
5Vancouver75212
6Colorado74211
7Kansas City75212
8Salt Lake63201
9Austin64202
10Dallas54121
11LAFC54121
12Portland34103
13Minnesota35104

Austin FC Upcoming Games

 

  • May 15 at LA Galaxy
  • May 23 at Nashville SC
  • May 30 at Seattle Sounders FC
  • June 12 vs. Sporting Kansas City
  • June 19 vs. San Jose Earthquakes (home opener)

