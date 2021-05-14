How to watch: Game time, storylines for Austin FC at LA Galaxy

LOS ANGELES (KXAN) — Austin FC was handed a late game blow Sunday night at Sporting Kansas City. Leading 1-0 going into the final 10 minutes, Austin’s defense finally succumbed to Sporting KC’s constant pressure, allowing two late goals for a 2-1 loss.

Austin had to mostly drop into a shell on defense after team captain Alex Ring was sent off in the 67th minute after a hard tackle resulted in a second yellow card and subsequent red card for the midfielder.

Ring will miss Saturday’s game against the LA Galaxy, serving an automatic one-game suspension following the red card.

It was a frustrating result for Austin FC, but there’s still a feeling of positivity heading into the second visit to Los Angeles in the first month of the season. Austin FC and the LA Galaxy will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Austin FC is at the midway point of an eight-game road trip to start the season and has earned six points out of a possible 12.

About LA Galaxy

LA Galaxy will be entering Saturday’s game on a high after knocking rival Los Angeles FC in the El Trafico last week. Jonathan dos Santos netted the game-winner in the 79th minute for a 2-1 win.

LA is 2-0 at home this season with wins against LAFC and the New York Red Bulls. Currently, the LA Galaxy sits third in the Western Conference standings with nine points.

It was a down 2020 season for LA, finishing 10th in the conference standings and missing the playoffs.

