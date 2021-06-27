How to watch: Game time, standings for Austin FC vs. Columbus Crew Sunday night

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC is looking to score the first Major League Soccer goal at Q2 Stadium Sunday night as Verde’s scoring struggles continue into a seventh straight game.

Verde will host the Columbus Crew Sunday at 7 p.m. at Q2 Stadium.

Austin FC has scored one goal over its last 450 minutes of play. Given the scoring problems, Austin only has three points in its last six matches — three draws and three losses. On Wednesday, Austin FC lost 2-0 at Minnesota with a depleted lineup due to injury and rest.

Head coach Josh Wolff deployed a rotated side against Minnesota to keep the legs fresh for a stretch of three games in eight days, which ends with Sunday’s second-ever home game for ATX FC.

This is an Eastern against Western Conference showdown, but the game against the Crew holds special meaning for both sides.

Majority Austin FC owner Anthony Precourt previously owned the Crew before announcing his intentions to bring a MLS franchise to Austin. Precourt’s plan sent Columbus fans into a soap opera drama as they fought to keep their team in Ohio.

Eventually, a deal was struck with the Haslam family to take ownership of the Crew, allowing Precourt to build a team and stadium at McKalla Place in north Austin.

Much of Austin’s team leadership came from Columbus. Wolff was an assistant with the Crew from 2014 to 2018. Team president Andy Loughnane served as the Crew’s team president prior to his arrival in Austin.

Columbus and its fans will be eagerly desperate for a result Sunday to exact some kind of revenge on its previous leaders.

Where to watch

Columbus Crew at Austin FC

When: Sunday at 7 p.m.

Where: Q2 Stadium (Austin, Texas)

English Language:

Watch: Fox Sports 1 (FS1)

Listen: ALT 97.5 FM

Spanish Language:

Listen: TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB)

MLS Western Conference Standings