How to watch: Austin FC set to face Vancouver Wednesday, still believe they can finish the season with a playoff spot

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC is currently in last place in the Western Conference standings with only 16 points. You can watch them host Vancouver at Q2 Stadium on KBVO Wednesday night at 8pm.

The Whitecaps are one point ahead of Austin FC in the conference standings.

However, after reaching the halfway mark of the season, Austin believes there’s still plenty of time for them to turn things around and make the playoffs.

There has been no shortage of struggle for the green and black, with the club battling injuries all season and dealing with an inept offense that has been held scoreless twelve times.

Head Coach Josh Wolff is keeping the faith, and has his club doing the same.

“I think it’s still possible [making the playoffs] but we’ve got to focus on the next game, more than ever, we can’t get distracted by one week, two weeks, a month down the road,” Wolff said. “We’ve got to put ourselves in position for this game tomorrow night, to get three points.”

Even though he is still taking the “one day at a time” approach, Wolff did say that postseason play can happen if they string some good games together.

“You can pick up momentum in this league quickly, when you win a few games in a row, the playoff line is what you’re fighting for, and staying connected to that,” Wolff added. “We’ve lost a little bit of traction on that, so that’s why these games have become extremely important.”

Midfielder Daniel Pereira likes his teams chances as well, but acknowledges they have a long way to go.

“Like Josh [Wolff] has been telling us, all of the guys in the league for awhile have told us that momentum can come at any time,” Pereira explained. “Every time we score one, two, three four [goals] come, so it’s just all about getting that first goal that gives us the hype to keep scoring.”

To the fans who are frustrated about the lack of scoring, Pereira wants you to know that you’re not alone.

“Trust me, we’re working on it but we want to score, we want to win and we’re working on it.”

Where to watch

Austin FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC

When: Wednesday at 8pm.

Where: Q2 Stadium

English Language:

Watch: KBVO

Listen: ALT 97.5 FM

Stream: Austin FC App and AustinFC.com

Spanish Language:

Watch: Univision 62 Austin Mobile App

Listen: TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB)