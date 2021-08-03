How to watch: Austin FC readies for first ever MLS “derby” match vs Houston Dynamo

Austin FC forward Rodney Redes (11) passes the ball away from Nashville SC midfielder Dax McCarty (6) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The year of firsts continues for Austin FC, as the club will have their first regular season rivalry game, otherwise known as a “derby match” against the Houston Dynamo Wednesday night at Q2 Stadium.

This match comes at a time when Austin FC is desperate for a boost, as they are floundering, they have lost three matches in a row and are in last place in the Western Conference with 13 points in the standings.

Their official record is 3-8-4.

However, playing an in-state rival will always have a team amped up in any sport, especially when it’s your first year of play.

Josh Wolff has noticed the uptick of intensity in the past few practices, a welcome atmosphere for a wounded team in desperate need of a win.

“It’s our first ever derby match so I think guys are excited about that,” Wolff said. “We had a couple of things in training happen with players looking for calls in one of our games and I’m like, ‘Guys, this is what it’s going to be like we’ve got to let this go, you’ve got to let plays go because that’s what it’s going to be like, there’s going to be physicality, there’s going to be intensity,’ and again it’s our first one of these but around the league since I’ve been in the league there’s been a number of fantastic derby’s.”

Wednesday night’s match could set the precedent of what the Austin vs. Houston rivalry will become for the next several years.

“It brings an on-field intensity as well as an off-field intensity and those things tend to merge and really spark and drive what the Derby’s can become,” Wolff continued.

Austin’s struggles at home have been well noted, particularly when it comes to the offense, or lack thereof. The club has been shut out at home five times in six matches, they’ve failed to score a goal in ten matches overall.

“We haven’t gotten enough points at home and we can’t run from the reality, we’ve got to continue to compete,” Wolff explained. “What we have to do is what we haven’t done lately is score some goals, it’ll be a good game, obviously, we look forward to it.”

To help with their offensive issues, Austin FC signed two players who are tasked with providing more offensive firepower. The problem is, those players haven’t been available and won’t be on the pitch against Houston.

Moussa Djitté, Austin FC’s latest signing, will not be available and has not even trained with the club, despite being signed over a month ago.

“This is what it looks like with green cards and visa’s and that whole side of what it looks like when you’re trying to bring players from abroad is challenging,” Wolff said.

However, Sebastian Driussi, a 25-year-old striker who has played the last four seasons with Zenit St. Petersburg in the Russian Premier League, is in the market but they are bringing him along slowly.

“He’s an intelligent football player which is a good thing and he’ll make the players around him better,” Wolff explained. “He’s been very receptive, he works extremely hard, and those things are appreciated, he’s anxious to get in with the group, he’s anxious to play.”

No timetable on when Druissi will actually see game action.

One player who most likely will return to the field against Houston is midfielder Danny Pereira, who has missed the last six weeks due to a knee injury.

“Danny’s been involved for the last week or so in full training so, he should be available for the game tomorrow,” Wolff noted. “We’re optimistic that he can find some minutes tomorrow and certainly against Dallas.”

Houston at Austin FC

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Where: Q2 Stadium (Austin, Texas)

English Language:

Watch: THE CW AUSTIN

Listen: ALT 97.5 FM

Stream: Austin FC App and AustinFC.com

Spanish Language:

Watch: Univision 62 Austin Mobile App

Listen: TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB)