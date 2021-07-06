How to watch: Austin FC looks to win 2 straight with revenge game against LA FC

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After winning their first home match of the year against Portland last week, Austin FC is going for another first: winning two straight home matches.

They’ll face Los Angeles FC, the team who beat Verde in the first match of the season 2-0. You can watch the game on KBVO Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Austin FC was a very different club back then, and they have been battle-tested since that first match. Head coach Josh Wolff is hoping his group will be able to play at an even higher level as time progresses.

“I think it’s growth amongst the group, a good understanding of how we want to play but also the intensity and the mentality that has to be there throughout the week of training so that you come in fresh and ready to go,” Wolff said. “I think we’re hitting our stride, obviously maintaining health and getting guys back to good health is going to be a key as well, again, the growth has been there and it’s going to need to continue.”

Injuries are still a problem for Austin FC, they missed five players against Portland (Nick Lima, Ulises Segura, Ben Sweat, Danny Hoesen, and Aaron Schoenfeld) and will miss the man who scored the first Austin FC goal in Q2 stadium history, Jon Gallagher.

Last week, the club signed Moussa Djitté, a forward from Senegal who played for Grenoble in France’s Ligue 2. However, he will most likely not be available to play against LA FC.

As for Austin FC’s next opponent, offensive production has been hard to come by when LA FC is on the road.

They’ve scored four goals in their five road matches, but the club knows better than to think that will become LA’s standard method of operation when away from Banc of California Stadium.

“They haven’t put up the numbers that they typically put up, but they’re still very dangerous,” Wolff said. “You still have (Diego) Rossi, you still have (Carlos) Vela, you still have (Corey) Baird, (Eduard) Atuesta, ”K’ will be missing, (Latif) Blessing, so they’ve got lots of quality that can you hurt you.”

Still, the players are confident that they can get the job done, win the revenge match, and earn three more points in the standings.

“You have to do what you do best, you have to fix those things that you didn’t get right the first time,” said midfielder Tomas Pochettino, through a translator. “Like every other team, every other match, you have to do your best according to the circumstances.”

Where to watch

Los Angeles FC at Austin FC

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Where: Q2 Stadium (Austin, Texas)

English Language:

Watch: KBVO

Listen: ALT 97.5 FM

Stream: Austin FC App and AustinFC.com

Spanish Language:

Watch: Univision 62 Austin Mobile App

Listen: TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB)

