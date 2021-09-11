How to watch Austin FC face rival Houston Saturday night

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC is running out of time to make a playoff push in its inaugural Major League Soccer season. Verde needs to squeeze out every point to have a shot at the postseason with 12 regular season games remaining.

Saturday night in Houston is the perfect opportunity for Austin, facing the only team lower in the Western Conference standings. Austin will be its Texas rivals, traveling to face the Dynamo at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

You can watch the game live on KBVO in the Austin area. Both Austin and Houston are sitting on 19 points, but Austin has the 13th place tiebreak on goal differential.

Austin was the aggressor in the first match against Houston in August, taking advantage of an early Dynamo red card and holding on late for a 3-2 win at Austin’s Q2 Stadium.

How to watch Austin FC at Houston Dynamo

Austin FC at Houston

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Where: BBVA Stadium (Houston, Texas)

English Language:

Watch: KBVO

Listen: ALT 97.5 FM

Spanish Language:

Watch: UniMás Austin

Listen: TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB)