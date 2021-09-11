How to watch Austin FC face rival Houston Saturday night

Austin FC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC is running out of time to make a playoff push in its inaugural Major League Soccer season. Verde needs to squeeze out every point to have a shot at the postseason with 12 regular season games remaining.

Saturday night in Houston is the perfect opportunity for Austin, facing the only team lower in the Western Conference standings. Austin will be its Texas rivals, traveling to face the Dynamo at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

You can watch the game live on KBVO in the Austin area. Both Austin and Houston are sitting on 19 points, but Austin has the 13th place tiebreak on goal differential.

Austin was the aggressor in the first match against Houston in August, taking advantage of an early Dynamo red card and holding on late for a 3-2 win at Austin’s Q2 Stadium.

How to watch Austin FC at Houston Dynamo

Austin FC at Houston

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Where: BBVA Stadium (Houston, Texas)

English Language: 
Watch: KBVO
Listen: ALT 97.5 FM

Spanish Language: 
Watch: UniMás Austin
Listen: TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Austin FC Upcoming Games

 

  • Sept. 11 at Houston
  • Sept. 15 vs. Los Angeles FC
  • Sept. 18 vs. San Jose
  • Sept. 26 vs. LA Galaxy
  • Sept. 29 at Colorado

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss