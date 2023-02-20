AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Verde fans will make their journey back to Q2 Stadium this weekend for Austin FC’s first match of the 2023 season.

As thousands head to Q2 Stadium — with your best Verde apparel in tow — here’s a look at how to get to and from the stadium this season.

CapMetro rail, bus services

There are four bus stops available through CapMetro for fans looking to commute to the station.

Stop I.D. 4682: Capmetro’s 803 southbound route will take riders to the northwest corner of the intersection of Burnet Road and Braker Lane

Stop I.D. 4761: CapMetro’s 803, 392 routes will take riders to the northeast corner of the intersection of Burnet Road and Braker Lane

Stop I.D. 6456: CapMetro’s 803, 383, 3 routes will take riders to the northwest corner of the intersection of Burnet Road and Bright Verde Way (post-match pickup is available via Route 803 southbound on Bright Verde Way)

Stop I.D. 6457: CapMetro’s 383, 3 routes will take riders to the northwest corner of the intersection of Burnet Road and Bright Verde Way

CapMetro will operate its regular Rail services for Austin FC home games, outlined here.

Riders can take the MetroRail to Kramer Station. From there, CapMetro outlined two pedestrian and wheelchair-accessible paths from Kramer Station to Q2.

CapMetro outlined several bus and rail options for riders heading to Q2 Stadium for Austin FC’s 2023 season. (Courtesy: CapMetro)

Come next season, MetroRail services will look very different with the opening of the McKalla Station right next to Q2 Stadium. CapMetro officials confirmed to KXAN Monday construction for the project is on track for completion prior to the start of the 2024 Austin FC season.

Parking options

For those looking to drive to Q2, Austin FC officials outlined a couple of off-site and on-site parking options. On-site parking options are available in limited supply through SeatGeek and must be purchased in advance of games.

For off-site parking, fans can pre-purchase their spot through Pavemint. Officials also encouraged those to be purchased in advance of games, adding there is no fan parking allowed in neighborhoods east of the stadium.

For diehard fans, season-long parking options are available on a limited basis, with season parking available for purchase online.

Fans who have purchased on-site parking must have a mobile parking pass available when heading into stadium lots. There are three on-site lots open to fans with passes: the north, east and southwest lots.

The east lot can be accessed from Aguilar Street off Braker Lane. Fans heading to the north lot need to enter McKalla Place and drive up West Road before reaching the north lot. Mobile pass scans will happen at the intersection of bright Verde Way and West Road.

With the southwest lot, fans can access it from McKalla Place off Rutland Drive.

Rideshare pickup, drop-off spots

Q2 Stadium outlined a dedicated rideshare, taxi and limousine-friendly drop-off zone on West Road, on the west side of Q2 Stadium. Services like Uber and Lyft can use that area as a drop-off site before the start of the match.

After the game, there are two locations for rideshare pickup services: one north of the stadium on Brockton Drive and one south of the stadium along Rutland Drive. No pickup services are available along West Road after the match.

More information on Q2 Stadium parking and transit options is available online.