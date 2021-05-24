How to get to Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium on gameday — by bus, train or rideshare

Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium will operate at full capacity for its first games, Travis County officials and Austin FC announced Monday, May 24 (KXAN/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC fans will have a number of different transportation choices as they try to get to Q2 Stadium this season. Team officials say they are still developing some of those plans and will release more details in the coming weeks, but KXAN has learned the team will partner with the Domain retail and residential development for a park and ride.

Capital Metro will also expand and enhance public transit options on gamedays, and many people will also likely get to the games by rideshare like Uber and Lyft.

Austin FC announced May 24 it will have 100% capacity for home games thanks to falling COVID-19 numbers, so expect a packed house for each of the Austin FC games this season.

Here are the transportation options as we know them right now to get to Q2 Stadium.

Austin FC parking limited at Q2 Stadium

There are 850 parking spots available for the 20,500-seat Q2 Stadium. That means the vast majority of Austin FC fans will not be parking on site at the stadium. Austin FC has not released specific details about these parking spots, but it’s likely these will be reserved for club and premium ticket holders.

The Domain officials tell KXAN Austin FC has agreements with several businesses to secure parking spaces for game days. That means fans will be able to park at those businesses and either walk or catch a short ride to Q2 Stadium.

How to park and ride to Q2 Stadium

There will also be two transit Park & Rides with buses to Q2 Stadium:

North Lamar Transit Center

Pavilion Park & Ride

After fans park at these locations, CapMetro’s Route 383 bus will then drop fans off at the stadium and pick them up after the game and return them to their vehicles.

How to take Capital Metro bus or train to Q2 Stadium

Courtesy: Capital Metro

Capital Metro is also working to provide several options to hopefully get people out of their cars and into buses or trains to the stadium. Here’s how the public transportation authority plans to do that.

Take a CapMetro bus to Q2 Stadium

CapMetro will increase frequency on bus routes near Q2 Stadium:

MetroRapid 803 will run at least every 8 minutes and drop fans off in front of the stadium. After the game, extra MetroRapid buses will line up along Bright Verde Way to help fans get home.

will run at least every 8 minutes and drop fans off in front of the stadium. After the game, extra MetroRapid buses will line up along Bright Verde Way to help fans get home. Route 3 , which has a stop by the stadium, will operate on a normal schedule.

, which has a stop by the stadium, will operate on a normal schedule. Route 383 will increase routes to every 15 minutes with drop-offs at the stadium. As mentioned, it will also offer service to the nearby Park & Rides.

will increase routes to every 15 minutes with drop-offs at the stadium. As mentioned, it will also offer service to the nearby Park & Rides. Route 392 will increase routes to every 20 minutes. It will run between Q2 Stadium and Tech Ridge Transit Center.

Take a CapMetro train to Q2 Stadium

CapMetro will offer MetroRail service to and from Austin FC home games.

The Red Line will serve as a huge route to and from the stadium from locations in downtown Austin, Plaza Saltillo in east Austin and locations all the way north to Leander and Lakeline Station.

CapMetro says fans can get off at the Kramer Station, then walk about 15 minutes to the stadium.

The new McKalla Station won’t be ready until next year, but eventually it will be the gameday rail stop to get to Q2.

Artist rendering of McKalla Station. (Courtesy: Capital Metro)

How to take an Uber, Lyft or taxi to Austin FC games

Uber, Lyft and taxis will likely also be options many fans will explore on gamedays. We have asked these companies, as well as Austin FC, if there will be a specific pick-up or drop-off location for rideshare companies like there typically is at other large city events, including Austin City Limits Music Festival.

We have not yet heard back but will update this story once we do.

Sidewalk, bike lane improvements near Q2 Stadium thanks to bond

Austin city transportation officials are nearly done with work on Phase I improvements to Burnet Road and Braker Lane near the stadium. There are new sidewalks and shared-use paths. This should help fans safely get to and from the park should they choose to walk or bike.