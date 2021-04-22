How to find The CW Austin to watch Austin FC

AUSTIN (KXAN) - The CW Austin, KNVA, is proud to be the television home for Austin FC soccer matches for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

The CW Austin, named the flagship station of Austin FC’s English language broadcasts, will air a majority of the club’s regional telecasts. Any remaining regional broadcasts not on The CW Austin will air on either KXAN or KBVO.

Don’t know how to find The CW Austin? We’ve got you covered.

How to find the CW Austin

AT&T U-Verse: Channel 1012 (HD) – Channel 12 (SD)

Channel 1012 (HD) – Channel 12 (SD) DirecTV: Channel 54 (HD/SD)

Channel 54 (HD/SD) Dish Network: Channel 54 (HD/SD)

Channel 54 (HD/SD) Grande Communications: Channel 812 (HD) – Channel 12 (SD)

Channel 812 (HD) – Channel 12 (SD) Northland Cable: Channel 112 (HD) – 12 (SD)

Channel 112 (HD) – 12 (SD) Over the Air: Channel 54

Channel 54 Suddenlink: Channel 715 (HD) – Channel 12 (SD)

Channel 715 (HD) – Channel 12 (SD) Spectrum Cable: Channel 12 (HD/SD)

Tune in all season long to watch Austin FC “grow the legend” this inaugural season.