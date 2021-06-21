How to find KBVO to watch Austin FC

AUSTIN (KXAN) - The majority of Austin FC regional telecasts will air on The CW Austin, but any remaining regional broadcasts not on The CW Austin will air on either KXAN or KBVO.

If you’re not sure how to find KBVO, we’ve got you covered. See below for complete channel listings.

How to find KBVO

AT&T U-Verse: Channel 10007 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)

DirecTV: Channel 51 (HD) – Channel 909 (SD)

Dish Network: Channel 51 (HD/SD)

Grande Communications: Channel 818 (HD) – Channel 18 (SD)

Northland Cable: Channel 101 (HD) – Channel 10 (SD)

Over the Air: Channel 14

Suddenlink: Channel 107 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)

Spectrum Cable: Channel 1215 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)

Tune in all season long to watch Austin FC “grow the legend” this inaugural season.