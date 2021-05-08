How a soccer mom’s love made Austin home for Austin FC forward Kekuta Manneh

Austin FC

by: Chris Bils, The Striker Texas

Kekutah Manneh

Kekuta Manneh moved to Austin as a teenager with his adopted family, the Niccums. (Photo: Austin FC)

AUSTIN (The Striker Texas) — Kekuta Manneh: The first local talent to play for Austin FC. If only the story behind the legend was as simple as its tagline.

Manneh came to Texas in 2010, a wide-eyed 15-year-old from The Gambia, about to stay with a family who he’d never met. LaRhonda Niccum met him at the Houston airport with a heart full of love, but her menu needed some work.

“I was not big on fixing a lot of rice, but that’s what I fixed that first night and I completely botched it,” she said. “It was horrible. He probably thought he was going to starve for the next year.”

Read the full story in The Striker Texas

