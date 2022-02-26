Headed to the Austin FC game? Prepare for the coldest home game to date

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC hasn’t had a long history, but Saturday evening temperatures around 40° are going to make Saturday’s game the coldest home game ever.

You’re also going to see more of the same dreary mist and rain that we’ve seen throughout the day. Thankfully, rain totals will be very light, with 0.1″-0.5″ of rain possible Saturday.

A spokesperson for Austin FC said wet fields will make the game faster because the ball moves more quickly on the grass.

These colder temperatures can also mean larger physical outputs from players, Austin FC said. The players can run longer distances and cover more ground.

Even though the weather is good for player longevity, it’s not as ideal for the fans so if you’re going to the game Saturday — layers are your friend.

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

41° / 35°
Rain
Rain 80% 41° 35°

Sunday

59° / 34°
Becoming Sunny
Becoming Sunny 0% 59° 34°

Monday

66° / 40°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 66° 40°

Tuesday

70° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 70° 43°

Wednesday

74° / 47°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 74° 47°

Thursday

76° / 53°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 76° 53°

Friday

76° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 76° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

40°

7 PM
Drizzle
50%
40°

39°

8 PM
Drizzle
40%
39°

39°

9 PM
Drizzle
40%
39°

38°

10 PM
Drizzle
40%
38°

38°

11 PM
Drizzle
40%
38°

37°

12 AM
Drizzle
30%
37°

37°

1 AM
Drizzle
30%
37°

37°

2 AM
Drizzle
20%
37°

37°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
37°

36°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
36°

35°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
35°

35°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
35°

36°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
36°

38°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

42°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
42°

47°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
47°

49°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
49°

51°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

53°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

55°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

57°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

59°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

59°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

56°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

Austin-Travis County

Austin FC Upcoming Games

 

  • Feb. 26 vs. FC Cincinnati
  • March 6 vs. Inter Miami
  • March 12 at Portland
  • March 20 vs. Seattle Sounders
  • April 2 at San Jose

