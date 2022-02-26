Headed to the Austin FC game? Prepare for the coldest home game to date

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC hasn’t had a long history, but Saturday evening temperatures around 40° are going to make Saturday’s game the coldest home game ever.

You’re also going to see more of the same dreary mist and rain that we’ve seen throughout the day. Thankfully, rain totals will be very light, with 0.1″-0.5″ of rain possible Saturday.

A spokesperson for Austin FC said wet fields will make the game faster because the ball moves more quickly on the grass.

These colder temperatures can also mean larger physical outputs from players, Austin FC said. The players can run longer distances and cover more ground.

Even though the weather is good for player longevity, it’s not as ideal for the fans so if you’re going to the game Saturday — layers are your friend.