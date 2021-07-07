WATCH LIVE: Austin FC press conference after 2-0 loss to Los Angeles FC

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC’s hopes of using last week’s win at Q2 Stadium as a springboard for future home success fell flat Wednesday night in a 2-0 loss to Los Angeles FC.

After a four goal outburst last week to secure Austin’s first goal and win at home, Verde went goalless for the fourth time in five games. ATX remains on 13 points in 13 games for 10th place in the MLS Western Conference standings. LA FC sits at fifth place in the conference with 18 points in 12 games.

Verde came out of the Q2 Stadium tunnel buzzing in the first half similar to last Thursday’s game against Portland.

Austin had two close chances in the first 20 minutes. Austin product Kekutah Manneh was stopped short side by LAFC keeper Tomas Romero in the 19th minute to keep the game at 0-0.

We're spreading the love tonight. Close one from @kekuta16. 😅 pic.twitter.com/bz7OQCj7Bf — Austin FC (@AustinFC) July 8, 2021

Austin keeper Brad Stuver has been nearly perfect, but he made his first real gaffe of the season, facing pressure from the LAFC attack in the 39th minute.

Stuver turned the ball over to Moon-Hwan Kim who found himself one-on-one with Stuver after a one-touch pass. Austin’s keeper denied Kim, but the rebound spilled out to Jose Cifuentes for his fourth goal of the season.

Cifuentes finishes on the rebound and @LAFC lead in Austin. #ATXvLAFC pic.twitter.com/BwQZIYTRr6 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 8, 2021

Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Austin FC was put in a difficult position of responding from a deficit

The franchise’s only comeback win came at Colorado in April — Austin FC’s first win and second overall game of the season.

Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff again lamented his team’s lack of success with scoring opportunities during the postgame press conference.

The game became difficult for Verde in the second half as it failed to connect in the final third and test Romero. Diego Rossi sealed the game for Los Angeles in the 89th minute with a breakaway goal for the final result.

Austin will play its next MLS game July 22 at home against Seattle. However, ATX will host Tigres UANL in a friendly match next Tuesday, July 13 at Q2 Stadium.