AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC returns home looking to reignite its goal-scoring acumen after the first loss of the 2022 season. Last weekend’s road trip to Portland ended with a 1-0 defeat for Verde.

Austin scored 10 goals in its first two games, blowing out FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami for six points at Q2 Stadium. Austin scored 35 goals total during its inaugural 2021 season.

On Sunday, the Seattle Sounders come to town, aiming for its second straight MLS win. This series played out in two tight contests last season with Austin earning a draw at Seattle, while the Sounders took all three points at Q2 Stadium later in the year.

Austin is currently sixth in the Western Conference standings. Seattle ranks 11th with one and two losses.

Injury Report

Austin: Jhohan Romana (injured), Rodney Redes (injured), Jon Gallagher (injured), Danny Hoesen (injured).

Sounders: Andrew Delmos Thomas (injured), Josh Atencio (injured), Jimmy Medranda (injured), Raul Ruidiaz (injured), Nicolas Lodeiro (injured).

How to watch Austin FC vs. Seattle

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. CDT

Where: Q2 Stadium (Austin)

TV: Fox Sports 1

The Associated Press contributed to this story.