Frustration boils over after Austin FC loses 1-0 to Real Salt Lake

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC was held scoreless for the 12th time this season, losing 1-0 to Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday night.

Once again, Austin FC had early chances to score but could not convert. In the 28th minute, Diego Fagundez had another excellent shot but it hit the post. A little later on, Tomas Pochettino had a header that went to the left of goal, resulting in another empty that did not activate the scoreboard.

Real Salt Lake did light up the board after Bobby Wood’s goal in the 32nd minute.

We don't even know what we like better. The goal or the celly 🥺 pic.twitter.com/ZOiQNGtpqc — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) August 15, 2021

That seemingly took the wind out of Austin FC’s sails, as the ball once again never found the back of the net for the green and black.

To make matters worse, early in the second half, Julio Cascante received a red card and Austin FC had to play the rest of the match with just 10 players.

Sebastian Driussi, the forward from Argentina who saw his first significant action against Real Salt Lake, left the match hobbling late in the second half.

Austin FC looks to pick up the pieces and try to earn three points when they face the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday at Q2 Stadium.

Kickoff is at 8pm, you can watch the match on KBVO.