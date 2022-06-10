AUSTIN (KXAN) — While no official Major League Soccer matches are played during the June international window, Austin FC is looking to stay sharp against a top Mexican side in CF Pachuca on Saturday.

The friendly match, scheduled for 8 p.m. at Q2 Stadium, brings another top-tier Liga MX team to town. CF Pachuca finished second to Atlas in the league’s Clausura season that ended in May. CF Pachuca finished the 17-match regular season as the league’s top team with 38 points but lost the two-legged championship match to Atlas 3-2 on aggregate.

Nicolás Ibáñez and Victor Guzmán led the club in scoring during the Clausura season. Ibáñez was second in the league with nine goals with two assists while Guzmán scored six times with three assists.

In previous matches against Liga MX competition, Austin FC has yet to break through with a victory. During Austin’s MLS preseason schedule, the team played to a 1-1 draw with Atlas thanks to a late penalty kick goal from Sebastian Driussi.

In the team’s first-ever match against Liga MX competition, Austin FC fell to Tigres UANL 3-1 on July 12, 2021.

Austin FC won’t get back to MLS play until June 18 when it faces CF Montreal on the road. Montreal is third in the Eastern Conference while Austin FC sits fourth in the Western Conference at the international break. Austin FC will be away from Q2 for five of its next seven MLS matches.

The match against Pachuca won’t be televised or streamed, according to Austin FC officials. There are a limited amount of tickets remaining, and they start at $53.